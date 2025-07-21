Sports betting roundup: Scottie Scheffler’s odds at British Open got better and better

Scottie Scheffler’s odds of winning the British Open got better and better until he finally secured the claret jug at…

Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 golfer, won his second major of the year on Sunday. He finished the event in Northern Ireland at 17 under, winning by four shots.

Scheffler needs to win a U.S. Open to complete the career Grand Slam.

Trends of the Week

At the BetMGM online sportsbook, Scheffler was the pre-tournament favorite with +550 odds to win going into the first round. After the first round, he was +250, and after the second round, he was -165. Going into the final round with a four-shot lead, he was -700.

In pre-tournament outright winner bets, Scheffler took in the most money (21%) of any player.

In UFC 218, Max Holloway beat Dustin Poirier. Holloway was the favorite at -140, but Poirier took in 76% of the bets and 64% of the money at +115.

The Toronto Blue Jays are one of the hottest teams in baseball, winning three straight games and 14 of their last 17. At -110 against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, they were the most bet team in terms of bets and money. They continued to win, taking down San Francisco 8-6.

Despite losing three straight games over the weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Los Angeles Dodgers still have the best odds to win the World Series at +230. They are taking in the most bets (13%) and most money (26.5%).

Upset of the Week

The Dodgers were -150 against Milwaukee in the series finale on Sunday, and at +125, the Brewers were able to pull off the upset, winning 6-5. On Saturday, the Brewers were +115, and on Friday they were +155.

Coming Up

NFL training camps begin this week. Not much has changed in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, with the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles all at +700. The Kansas City Chiefs (+800) are next, followed by the Detroit Lions (+1000).

After those five, it’s the Washington Commanders at +1800 and the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at +2000.

