Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin reports to camp despite contract dispute

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin reported to training camp on Sunday following a four-day holdout, but the 2024 second-team All-Pro and the team have yet to agree on new contract terms.

The Commanders removed McLaurin from the reserve/did not report list for camp and placed their leading receiver on the active/physically unable to perform list because of an ankle injury from the previous season, according to coach Dan Quinn.

Despite the limbo status, fans were thrilled when McLaurin walked onto the fields behind the team facility following practice, serenading him with chants of “Terry! Terry!” McLaurin spent roughly 30 minutes signing autographs and taking photos before briefly speaking with reporters. He said it’s been “tough” to watch his teammates practice and acknowledged he is dealing with the “business” side of football but primarily kept his comments to the scene.

“It feels good to be around my teammates and around my fans,” McLaurin told reporters. “I can’t beat that at all.”

Quinn said before Sunday’s practice that he was “pumped” that McLaurin was there.

The coach said he spoke directly with McLaurin on Saturday. “He is such an awesome competitor. At his core, that’s who he is.”

McLaurin did not report on Tuesday along with his teammates and incurred a $50,000 daily fine for skipping the first four official days of camp. The seven-year veteran has one year remaining on a three-year, $68.2 million extension signed in 2022 but has been seeking a new deal. He set a career-high with 13 touchdown receptions and had 1,096 yards last season on 82 receptions.

The PUP list designation forbids McLaurin from participating in on-field activities, but he can join teammates and coaches in meetings and now counts toward the 90-player roster limit. McLaurin worked with the training staff inside the team facility on Sunday.

He participated in early portions of Washington’s offseason program but skipped the on-field portions of organized team activities and mandatory minicamp.

Teammates have supported their absent receiver during camp. Quarterback Jayden Daniels and McLaurin fueled an offense that was central to Washington’s surprising run to the NFC championship game last season.

“Just business in the NFL,” Daniels said. “We know Terry’s working … at the end of the day, he’s still one of our brothers.”

Washington released cornerback Fentrell Cypress II to open a roster spot.

