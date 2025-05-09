Gabe Taylor, younger brother of the late Sean Taylor, attends Commanders rookie camp on a tryout

Gabe Taylor, the younger brother of late Washington safety Sean Taylor, is attending Commanders rookie camp on a tryout.

The Commanders announced their camp roster Friday.

Taylor, a defensive back who played five seasons at Rice, went undrafted last month. The agency that represents him said Taylor picked Washington after receiving multiple offers because he grew up wanting to play for the team.

“Now he has the chance to make his mark, forge his own path, compete for a roster spot and honor the memory of Sean,” Creed Sports and Entertainment posted on social media. “Gabe couldn’t be more excited, focused, and ready for the opportunity.”

Sean Taylor died in November 2007 at age 24 from a gunshot wound after being shot in the upper thigh by an intruder in his Miami home. Taylor was the fifth pick in the 2004 draft and played 3 1/2 NFL seasons with Washington before being killed.

