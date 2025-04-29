Commanders sign kicker Matt Gay and release Zane Gonzalez

The Washington Commanders made an offseason change at kicker on Tuesday, signing veteran Matt Gay and releasing Zane Gonzalez.

Indianapolis Colts place kicker Matt Gay (7) watches his field goal out of the hold of Rigoberto Sanchez during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP/Julio Cortez) Indianapolis Colts place kicker Matt Gay (7) watches his field goal out of the hold of Rigoberto Sanchez during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP/Julio Cortez) The Washington Commanders made an offseason change at kicker on Tuesday, signing veteran Matt Gay and releasing Zane Gonzalez.

A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Gay signed a one-year contract worth $5 million with $4.35 million guaranteed. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because financial terms were not disclosed.

Gay spent the past two NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. They cut him earlier this month to save $3 million against the salary cap.

Last season, he made all 28 of his field-goal attempts from 49 yards or shorter and was 33 of 33 on extra points. He was 3 of 9 from 50-plus yards.

Now 31, Gay should stabilize the position for the Commanders after they used four kickers last season and did not pick one in the draft last week. Gay was a Pro Bowl pick in 2021 when he helped the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl and will be going into his seventh season in the league.

Gonzalez became Washington’s kicker when Austin Seibert was injured, with Greg Joseph also mixed in after starting with Cade York. Gonzalez made the game-winning field goal at the buzzer to beat Tampa Bay in the wild-card round and went 7 of 8 on the run to the NFC title game before losing to eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.