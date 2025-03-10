Commanders agree to sign DT Javon Kinlaw, acquire LT Laremy Tunsil from the Texans, AP source says

The Washington Commanders made a big splash in the first hours of NFL free agency Monday, agreeing to terms with defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal with Kinlaw cannot become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday and the trade for Tunsil had not been announced. The Commanders are sending 2025 third- and seventh- round picks and 2026 second- and fourth-round picks to Houston for the five-time Pro Bowl selection and a fourth-rounder this year, the person said.

A second person told the AP that Kinlaw’s deal is worth $45 million over the next three seasons, with $30 million guaranteed. Kinlaw, 27, becomes a replacement for Jonathan Allen after the second-longest-tenured player in the organization was released last week.

Tunsil, who turns 30 early in training camp, provides a major upgrade at left tackle for quarterback Jayden Daniels in his second season, allowing Brandon Coleman to slide over to guard. Tunsil, who is under contract through 2026, was the most penalized player in the NFL last season, with 17 penalties totaling 95 yards.

Texans running back Joe Mixon commented on a social media post about the trade, writing “Hell nah” with a frowning face emoji. Tunsil spent the past six seasons with Houston after going there in a blockbuster trade from Miami in 2019.

“I’m so happy to hear that we have traded for Laremy Tunsil,” Commanders co-owner Magic Johnson posted on social media. “He’s one of the best left tackles in the NFL and will help protect our superstar QB Jayden Daniels. Super job to our GM Adam Peters.”

Besides adding Kinlaw and Tunsil, the Commanders also re-signed punter Tress Way and tight end John Bates, one of the people said. Way, who is Washington’s longest-tenured player, signed for next season, while Bates got a three-year deal.

A first-round pick by San Francisco out of South Carolina in 2020 when Peters was in the 49ers’ front office, Kinlaw had 4 1/2 sacks and 40 tackles last season with the New York Jets after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Niners. He has 9 1/2 sacks and 124 tackles in 64 regular-season and playoff games.

The addition of Kinlaw strengthens an already formidable position even when subtracting Allen from the Commanders, who still have 2022 Pro Bowl pick Daron Payne and 2024 second-round pick Johnny Newton as interior defensive linemen. After re-signing six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner and bringing back veteran tight end Zach Ertz, Peters is expected to target edge rushers, among others, in free agency, the draft and potential trades.

Peters already made one big acquisition with another player he’s familiar with, getting wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the Niners for a fifth-round pick.

“I’m excited to play with him, and it’s going to be fun,” Wagner said last week. “I look forward to what he brings to our team.”

The Commanders have five draft picks remaining: Nos. 29, 61, 127, 207 and 250.

Coming off the best season-to-season improvement in franchise history — from 4-13 to 12-5 — and an improbable run to the NFC championship game in Daniels’ spectacular rookie year, Washington had among the most salary cap space in the league, with more than $80 million to spend before agreeing to terms with Kinlaw and trading for Tunsil.

Some of that could go to veteran wide receiver Michael Gallup, who is scheduled to visit the Commanders at their practice facility in Ashburn, Virginia, on Tuesday, according to a third person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the visit was not being made public.

Gallup, 29, did not play last season after spending six years in the NFC East with the Dallas Cowboys.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi and AP Sports Writer Kristie Rieken contributed to this report.

