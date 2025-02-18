Commanders hire Jesse Madden, John Madden’s grandson, as offensive quality control coach

The Washington Commanders have hired Jesse Madden, John Madden’s grandson, as an offensive quality control coach.

Michigan quarterback Jesse Madden throws before an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP/Paul Sancya) Michigan quarterback Jesse Madden throws before an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP/Paul Sancya) ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders have hired Jesse Madden, John Madden’s grandson, as an offensive quality control coach.

Jesse Madden, a recent Michigan graduate, was a quarterback for the Wolverines his freshman season in 2021 before switching to defensive back. He was a member of Michigan’s 2024 national championship team.

John Madden, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, had a 103-32-7 record in 10 NFL seasons coaching the Oakland Raiders and led them to a win in the Super Bowl in the 1976 season before his lengthy run as an NFL broadcaster.

The Commanders also have hired Brian Schneider as the team’s assistant special teams coordinator. He enters his 18th season as a coach in the NFL. He was the special teams coordinator in San Francisco in 2022 and 2023. He was the special teams coordinator in Seattle from 2010 to 2020, and his units ranked first in the NFL in takeaways (26) and second in blocked kicks (24) during that span.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.