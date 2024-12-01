Washington Commanders release 2023 first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes

The Washington Commanders released 2023 first-rounder Emmanuel Forbes on Saturday, cutting ties with another high draft pick from the previous regime.

All of previous coach Ron Rivera’s first-rounders — including edge rusher Chase Young in 2020, linebacker Jamin Davis in ‘21 and wide receiver Jahan Dotson in ’22 — are now gone. Forbes never showed progress to the new staff led by coach Dan Quinn and was a healthy scratch twice this season and did not play in two other games during which the 23-year-old was in uniform.

Quinn after his team’s victory Sunday said cornerback Marshon Lattimore being close to making his debut factored into the decision. Lattimore, the Commanders’ trade deadline pickup in early November, still has not played for them because of a hamstring injury.

But this is also about Forbes getting a fresh start.

“When we made the decision to release him, really just the best opportunity for the team at this point,” Quinn said. “I had a chance to visit with him, and I explained to him sometimes that the change of scenery is good and I’ve seen other players go to other clubs and it turns out differently and sometimes that’s a good thing — and I said that can happen with you, too.”

Quinn said the team wished Forbes the best on the rest of his football journey.

The Commanders on Saturday also put running back Austin Ekeler on injured reserve because of a concussion. They promoted kicker Zane Gonzalez and defensive tackle Carl Davis from the practice squad.

Phidarian Mathis, another high pick during Rivera’s tenure as a second-rounder in 2022, was a healthy scratch with Davis in uniform.

“Just in the spirit of competition,” Quinn said. “Carl Davis has been working at it hard, and so they’ve kind of been battling as we’re going through for practice reps and where we’re going. So it was, honestly, just a coaching decision to give Carl a shot.”

Forbes ran out of chances in Washington. Rivera’s front office took the 166-pound Mississippi State defensive back with the 16th pick over Christian Gonzalez and others in the 2022 draft and was immediately second-guessed. Gonzalez was selected next, by New England, and has started 16 games for the Patriots.

Forbes was benched last season by Rivera, who was in charge when Washington selected Davis ahead of offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw in ’21 and traded down to take Dotson the following year instead of safety Kyle Hamilton or receiver Chris Olave. Forbes has two interceptions and 12 passes defensed in 20 games.

