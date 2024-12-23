On Football: Falcons and Buccaneers flip spots atop the NFC South and playoff races tighten up

The 49ers, Cowboys and Cardinals are out of the playoff race. The Falcons took control of their hopes with help,…

The NFL ’s playoff picture became clearer Sunday.

With two weeks remaining, three of eight division titles are secured, eight teams have wrapped up playoff berths and 11 more are competing for the six remaining spots.

The biggest change in the standings occurred in the NFC South with Atlanta reclaiming the top spot from Tampa Bay.

Here’s a breakdown by division:

AFC East

Buffalo Bills: Locked up their fifth straight division crown weeks ago. Buffalo overcame a 14-0 deficit and held on for a 24-21 victory over the woeful Patriots. The Bills (12-3) still have a chance for the AFC’s No. 1 seed, but must win out and need the Chiefs to lose two games. Josh Allen injured his elbow against New England but finished the game.

Miami Dolphins: A 29-17 victory over San Francisco kept Miami in contention for a wild-card spot. The Dolphins (7-8) have to beat the Browns and Jets on the road and get plenty of help.

AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers: They’ve dropped two in a row, the last a 34-17 loss to Baltimore on Saturday that prevented the Steelers (10-5) from winning the division. Facing Kansas City on three days’ rest on Christmas Day will be a challenge for an injury-depleted crew. Russell Wilson and the passing game miss injured wide receiver George Pickens. Pittsburgh controls its division hopes, needing wins over the Chiefs and Bengals to take the division.

Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry delivered a big win over the Steelers and the Ravens (10-5) now can win the division with two victories and one loss by Pittsburgh. Baltimore visits Houston on Christmas Day and finishes at home against Cleveland.

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow threw three TD passes to take a 39-37 lead over Jackson and the Bengals (7-8) beat the Browns 24-6 to stay in the mix. Cincinnati has to beat the Broncos and Steelers and get a lot of help.

AFC South

Houston Texans: Already won their second straight division title. The Texans (9-6) are reeling, though, after losing wideout Tank Dell to a significant knee injury in a 27-19 loss to Kansas City on Saturday. Houston will likely get the No. 4 seed.

Indianapolis Colts: Stayed in contention with a 38-30 win over the Titans. The Colts (7-8) should beat the Giants and Jaguars to close out the season but they’ll need a ton of help to get in.

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes and Co. are 14-1, have won their ninth straight division title and they’re going for a Super Bowl three-peat. The Chiefs will secure the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with one more win.

Los Angeles Chargers: Have the inside track for the No. 6 seed following a 34-27 win over Denver on Thursday night that gave them a season sweep. The Chargers (9-6) take a wild-card spot with a victory over either the Patriots or Raiders.

Denver Broncos: They’re one win away from securing their first playoff berth since winning a Super Bowl behind a stout defense and Peyton Manning nine years ago. The Broncos (9-6) visit the Bengals and finish at home vs. Kansas City.

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles: Blew a 21-7 lead and lost 36-33 to Washington, a significant blow to their hopes of landing the NFC’s No. 1 seed. Jalen Hurts’ value to the Eagles (12-3) became clear when the offense struggled after he suffered a concussion. Kenny Pickett guided Philadelphia to 26 points but he threw a pick, three straight drives ended with punts and the offense settled for four field goals in the second half. The Eagles will clinch the division with a victory over the Cowboys or Giants and most likely will finish with the No. 2 seed.

Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels tossed five TD passes against the NFL’s top-ranked defense and the Commanders (10-5) moved closer to a playoff berth. They need to win out and the Eagles to lose twice for a division title.

NFC North

Detroit Lions: Beat the Bears 34-17 for their franchise-best 13th win. The Lions (13-2) can win the division and secure the No. 1 seed with a victory over San Francisco and if Minnesota loses to Green Bay. Or, the division and the NFC’s top seed could come down to Week 18 when the Vikings visit Detroit.

Minnesota Vikings: Sam Darnold rallied the Vikings to a 27-24 win in Seattle that kept Minnesota (13-2) in the hunt for the No. 1 seed. They have to beat the Packers at home and Lions on the road to get it.

Green Bay Packers: They’ll get a wild-card spot with a victory over New Orleans on Monday night. The Packers (10-4) are 0-4 against the Lions, Eagles and Vikings but get a chance against Minnesota.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons: A 34-7 victory over the New York Giants in Michael Penix Jr.’s first career start plus Tampa Bay’s 26-24 loss at Dallas put Atlanta back in first place. The Falcons (8-7) swept the Buccaneers so they hold the tiebreaker. They’ve got a tough game coming up at Washington and close the regular season against the Panthers at home.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Lost control of the division with a disappointing loss to the Cowboys. The Buccaneers (8-7) have to beat the Panthers and Saints at home and need the Falcons to lose once. They could make the playoffs as a wild-card team if they win out and the Commanders lose twice.

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams: A 19-9 over Aaron Rodgers and the Jets coupled with Seattle’s loss to Minnesota gave the Rams an inside track to the division crown. The Rams (9-6) can take the West with a win over the Cardinals and a loss by the Seahawks to the Bears.

Seattle Seahawks: They’ve been eliminated from wild-card contention. The Seahawks (8-7) can only make the playoffs by winning the division. They’ll need the Rams to lose to Arizona and they have to win out. There’s a minuscule chance Seattle could win the division on the fifth tiebreaker if the Rams beat the Cardinals and both teams finish 10-7.

