Commanders tight end Zach Ertz leaves the game against the Saints with concussion symptoms

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz has left Sunday's game against the Saints with concussion symptoms.

Ertz was banged up while making a reaching, one-handed catch across the middle, banging his head on the turf while being brought down hard from behind by safety Will Harris at the New Orleans 4-yard line.

While the catch set up Jayden Daniels’ second touchdown pass of the game to Terry McLaurin for a 14-0 lead, Ertz walked on his own to the locker room and was ruled out for the rest of the game shortly afterward.

The 34-year-old Ertz, now in his 13th NFL season out of Stanford, entered the game as Washington’s second-leading receiver, with 52 catches for 501 yards and four touchdowns.

He had two more catches for 25 yards in New Orleans before leaving the field.

