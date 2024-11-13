Sports betting: Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown among the favorites to score for the Eagles

Plenty of intriguing matchups await in Week 11 of the NFL season, including the Washington Commanders taking on the Philadelphia…

Plenty of intriguing matchups await in Week 11 of the NFL season, including the Washington Commanders taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football and then Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills hosting Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs late Sunday afternoon.

While betting these games against the spread will be popular, there are also prop bets available, including anytime touchdown scorer.

Here are some players who are favored to find the end zone this week, with odds from the BetMGM online sportsbook.

Running back

Saquon Barkley, Eagles -225

Yes, -225 is a lot, but Saquon Barkley has eight touchdowns this year and didn’t score last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In what is anticipated to be a high-scoring game, the Eagles should get a number of opportunities in the red zone, where Barkley is likely to have his number called often.

Joe Mixon, Texans

Like Barkley, Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon may be worth a gamble this week. Since returning from injury in Week 6, Mixon has scored a touchdown in five straight games, and he has a chance to make it six against a Dallas Cowboys defense that is tied for allowing the most rushing touchdowns per game this season.

Jonathan Taylor, Colts

With the Indianapolis Colts switching back to Anthony Richardson at quarterback, the team is expected to rely more on its running game than in recent weeks. That could mean more opportunities for Jonathan Taylor against a New York Jets defense that is tied for allowing the third-most rushing touchdowns per game. Taylor hasn’t scored a touchdown in two games.

Wide receiver

A.J. Brown, Eagles, +115

A.J. Brown hasn’t found the end zone in three straight games, which comes after he scored a touchdown in his first three games of the season. In what is arguably the biggest game of Philadelphia’s season thus far, quarterback Jalen Hurts is likely to target his top receiver in the red zone. The Eagles are a perfect 6-0 in games Brown has played in this year.

George Pickens, Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens is a good bet to score against division rival Baltimore. The Ravens are allowing the most passing touchdowns per game in the league this year going into Week 11. Also, Pickens has shown solid chemistry with Russell Wilson, scoring a touchdown in two of the last three games and not scoring at all before Week 7.

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys

Although he will have Cooper Rush as his quarterback, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is a top choice to score against the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football. Lamb is Dallas’ best receiver and has four touchdowns this season, so Rush is expected to lean heavily on him. Another factor going Lamb’s way is the Texans are allowing the second-most passing touchdowns in the league.

