Giants kicker Greg Joseph is out against the Commanders. Rookie Jude McAtamney is in line to play

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants kicker Greg Joseph has been ruled out for the team’s game Sunday at home against the Washington Commanders because of an abdomen injury.

Joseph was a surprise scratch Friday after not being listed on the injury report all week. His absence leaves the Giants with another glaring special teams question yet again against Washington.

With Graham Gano still unavailable after getting hurt on the opening kickoff of the team’s Week 2 game at the Commanders, rookie Jude McAtamney is in line to be elevated from the practice squad and play. McAtamney, a 24-year-old from Northern Ireland, played two Division I college seasons at Rutgers.

The Giants lost 21-18 at Washington in the teams’ first matchup this season after scoring three touchdowns but failing to convert an extra point and a pair of 2-point conversions with Gano sidelined because of a hamstring injury. Gano was added to the injury report late that week with a groin injury, but the team opted against elevating McAtamney as an insurance policy.

Joseph had made 13 of 16 field goal attempts since signing with New York. The team did get some positive news Friday with running back Tyrone Tracy cleared to play after going through concussion protocol.

