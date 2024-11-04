Balanced offense and improved defense got the Washington Commanders to 7-2

Washington is off to its best record through nine games since 1996 thanks not only to Jayden Daniels, but a balanced offense and a defense that has improved drastically over the past two months.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) walks off the field after playing against the New York Giants in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)(AP/John Munson) Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) walks off the field after playing against the New York Giants in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)(AP/John Munson) Jayden Daniels threw the ball just three times in the second quarter during the Washington Commanders’ victory at the New York Giants that got them to 7-2 this season.

The rookie quarterback was unbothered.

“Sometimes that’s how it’s got to be,” Daniels said. “We adjust.”

It’s working out swimmingly so far, with Washington off to its best record through nine games since 1996 thanks not only to Daniels, but a balanced offense and a defense that has improved drastically over the past two months. The Commanders are one of just five NFL teams with more runs than passes, they lead the league with 15 rushing touchdowns and rank second with 1,475 yards.

“Defending us is really all 11 (players), as the quarterback has a factor in this too on plays that could be designed option plays,” coach Dan Quinn said Monday. “You have to be able to defend the quarterback runs.”

Daniels, even playing the past two weeks with sore ribs, has been a big part of that. His 459 yards rushing trail only Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson among QBs.

But take the heavy AP Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite out of the equation and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s commitment to the run is steadfast. The Commanders have handed the ball to a running back 196 times through nine games.

They racked up 149 yards on the ground Sunday to beat the Giants, even after starting running back Brian Robinson Jr. was a late scratch because of a hamstring injury.

“That’s just the next man up mentality,” Daniels said of Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr. carrying the lead in Robinson’s absence. “It doesn’t matter when. Our coaching staff does a tremendous job of bringing confidence into the players, no matter if you’re the starter or the practice squad guy. You never know when your number might get called.”

Same goes on defense, even after standout defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was lost for the season with a torn pectoral muscle. Rookie Johnny Newton has helped fill the void, and the Commanders getting strong play from linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Jeremy Chinn, in particular.

They now have the 14th-ranked defense after being 29th out of 32 teams three weeks into the season.

“Defensively, we can still be better,” Wagner said. “If we fix those mistakes that we make, we’ll make a really good team.”

What’s working

Washington is consistently winning in turnover margin with just three giveaways and eight takeaways. Dante Fowler forced Daniel Jones’ fumble Sunday, Wagner recovered it and the team has not turned the ball over in four consecutive games.

What needs help

Defending against the run remains an issue. The Commanders allowed the Giants to rush for 164 yards and are near the bottom of the league in that category, giving up 143 a game.

Quinn in particular has been troubled by the big gains his team is getting gashed for, such as DeAndre Swift’s 64-yard touchdown last week when it took a Hail Mary to avoid blowing a late lead and losing to Chicago. Jones had seven carries for 54 yards Sunday, and with more mobile quarterbacks on the schedule, it’s an area that could use some attention.

Stock up

Chinn led the team with 12 tackles at New York in what Quinn called the 26-year-old’s best game of the season, which also showcased some improvement in coverage.

“He’s worked really hard on the man-to-man side of things,” Quinn said. “Whether that’s pre-practice with (defensive backs coach) Tommy Donatell or post practice, you see the work that he puts into that spot.”

Stock down

Second-year cornerback Emmanuel Forbes did not play a single snap Sunday, despite being active and in uniform. Quinn said that was not by design and “just kind of how the game played out,” but the 2023 first-round pick has not made the strides forward the organization had hoped for.

Injuries

Robinson’s hamstring bears watching, even if the decision to sit him — such as against the Ravens last month — was made out of an abundance of caution. He’s the workhorse back that makes the offense one of the NFL’s best, and his presence allows Ekeler to be used in change-of-pace situations.

Key number

7 — Losses in a row by teams that won their previous game with a go-ahead touchdown at the end of regulation, a streak the Commanders ended by beating the Giants.

Next steps

Brace for a brutal scheduling situation with games at home against 6-2 Pittsburgh and at 6-2 Philadelphia over a five-day span. Washington opened as a 2 1/2-point favorite on BetMGM Sportsbook against the Steelers, who are rested coming off their bye week.

AP Sports Writer Tom Canavan in East Rutherford, New Jersey, contributed.

