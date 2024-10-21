Sports betting roundup: Many bettors wagering on the NFL find success again

For the second straight week, many bettors wagering on the NFL found success at the BetMGM sportsbook. Five teams that…

For the second straight week, many bettors wagering on the NFL found success at the BetMGM sportsbook.

Five teams that brought in 70% or more of the bets covered the spread, including the Philadelphia Eagles (-3 at the New York Giants), who brought in 83% of the bets.

Trends of the Week

Besides the Eagles, the most popular teams in terms of bets were the Washington Commanders at -9.5 (79%) versus the Carolina Panthers, the Cincinnati Bengals at -5.5 (72%) at the Cleveland Browns, the Detroit Lions at +1.5 (72%) at the Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs at +1.5 (70%) at the San Francisco 49ers. All covered the spread and won outright.

NFL underdogs of 5.5 or more points are 2-7-1 against the spread over the last two weeks, including 1-4 on Sunday.

The biggest college football game on Saturday was Georgia at No. 1 Texas. Texas entered the game as a 4.5-point favorite but lost 30-15. Bettors expected Georgia to pull off the upset. At +160, Georgia took in 75% of the bets and 76% of the money. The Longhorns took in 53% of the bets and 44% of the money against the spread.

The New York Liberty won the WNBA championship by beating the Minnesota Lynx in overtime 67-62 in the deciding game in the best-of-five series. The Liberty did not cover the spread after closing as 5.5-point favorites, taking in 64% of the money.

Upsets of the Week

There was an upset on Sunday Night Football. Pittsburgh beat the New York Jets 35-17 in Russell Wilson’s first start as a member of the Steelers. Pittsburgh closed as a 2.5-point underdog and did not bring in much action. In terms of against-the-spread bets, the Jets took in 57% of the bets and 70% of the money. In terms of moneyline bets, Pittsburgh (+120) attracted only 17% of the money.

Tennessee upset Alabama 24-17 on Saturday. At +125, the Volunteers were the most bet underdog to win in all of college football on Saturday.

On the PGA Tour, J.T. Poston won the Shriners Children’s Open by one shot over Doug Ghim. It was Poston’s third career PGA Tour win. He entered the tournament with +4000 odds to win, and took in only 1.5% of the bets and 0.6% of the handle in pretournament betting.

Coming up

The World Series will start Friday night in Los Angeles when the Dodgers host the New York Yankees.

As of Monday, the Dodgers are favored at -130, while the Yankees are +110.

In terms of how many games the series will last, six games has the shortest odds at +195, followed by seven games at +200. Five games is +270, while four games is +650.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.

