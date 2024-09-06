No. 2 overall pick Daniels poised to make NFL debut for Commanders against Mayfield-led Buccaneers

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels stands on the sideline during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against…

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, Fox

BetMGM NFL Odds: Buccaneers by 3½

Series record: Commanders lead 13-12.

Last meeting: Washington beat the Buccaneers 29-19 on Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Maryland.

Commanders offense: overall (24), rush (27), pass (18), scoring (25)

Commanders defense: overall (32), rush (27), pass (32), scoring (32)

Buccaneers offense: overall (23), rush (32), pass (17), scoring (20)

Buccaneers defense: overall (23), rush (5), pass (29), scoring (7)

Turnover differential: Commanders minus 14; Buccaneers plus-8

Commanders player to watch

QB Jayden Daniels. All eyes are on the No. 2 pick out of LSU, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner making his NFL debut. Daniels has shown a strong command of the offense throughout spring workouts and training camp, and now it’s up to him to show he can transfer that over into meaningful game action. Daniels is Washington’s eighth different season-opening starting QB in as many years.

Buccaneers player to watch

QB Baker Mayfield is coming off a season in which he resurrected his career by throwing for career bests of 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns and leading the Bucs to a third consecutive NFC South Division title and a playoff victory. The team rewarded him with a three-year, $100 million contract and is excited about the prospect of the 2018 No. 1 pick building on last year’s success.

Key matchup

Todd Bowles’ defense vs. Daniels, a mobile, dual-threat QB capable of impacting games with his legs as well as his arm. Bowles is entering his third season as Bucs coach. Since his arrival as defensive coordinator in 2019, Tampa Bay is 1-2 against rookie QBs making his first NFL start — losing to Daniel Jones of the Giants in 2019 and Brock Purdy of the 49ers in 2022 and beating Trace McSorley of the Cardinals in 2022. As coach, Bowles still calls defensive plays.

Key injuries

Jeff Driskel is expected to back up Daniels because QB Marcus Mariota has missed practice with a chest injury. … Bucs DT Logan Hall (foot) was ruled out. … LB Yaya Diaby, who led the team with 7½ sacks as a rookie last season, returned to practice this week after missing much of training camp and the entire preseason because of an ankle injury. … S Jordan Whitehead (quadriceps) also was a full participant in practice early in the week.

Series notes

Washington has won four of the past five regular-season meetings, however Tom Brady and the Bucs won the teams’ NFC wild-card playoff matchup following the 2020 season. … The most recent time these teams met at Tampa Bay in Week 1, Washington beat the Bucs 16-0 in 2004. … This is Washington’s first game at Tampa Bay since 2018. The clubs met in the 2020 playoffs and 2021 regular season at Washington. … Washington has a new coach in Dan Quinn, with Kliff Kingsbury as the team’s new offensive coordinator and Joe Whitt Jr. as its new defensive coordinator.

Stats and stuff

Daniels saw action in two preseason games, going 12 of 15 for 123 yards at the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. … Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. is coming off scoring nine touchdowns last season, including five on the ground with 733 yards rushing. … RB Austin Ekeler is making his Washington debut after spending his first seven pro seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. … WR Terry McLaurin has topped 1,000 yards receiving in four of his five seasons in the league despite playing with 10 different starting QBs. … TE Zach Ertz and LB Bobby Wagner are set to be starters after signing with Washington, which turned over more than 60% of its roster from last season under new general manager Adam Peters. … Three other rookies could start along with Daniels: WR Luke McCaffrey, LT Brandon Coleman and CB Mike Sainristil. Coleman or veteran Cornelius Lucas will start. … Mayfield and most of Tampa Bay’s other starters played one series during the preseason. … Mayfield won his only previous start vs. Washington, throwing for 156 yards and two TDs without an interception for Cleveland in 2020. … The Bucs are the only NFC team that has made the playoffs each of the past four seasons. … WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are one of just three sets of teammates who have had 1,000-plus receiving yards each of the past two seasons. The others are Miami’s Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. … RB Rachaad White nearly ran for 1,000 yards (990) in 2023, but that didn’t stop the Bucs from finishing last in the league in rushing for the second straight year.

Fantasy tip

Evans has 26 receptions and averaged 121 yards per game and scored four touchdowns in five career outings, including playoffs, against Washington. In the past three games, Godwin has 19 catches for 239 yards and one TD.

