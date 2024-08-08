Jets have Aaron Rodgers sit out their joint practice with the Commanders because of rainy weather

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh woke up Thursday morning, saw the lousy forecast and called an audible on…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh woke up Thursday morning, saw the lousy forecast and called an audible on Aaron Rodgers.

The New York Jets coach decided the star quarterback would sit out the team’s joint practice with the Washington Commanders as a precaution because of inclement weather.

“He’s taken every rep in practice, so I just felt like it’s just unnecessary,” Saleh said. “Heightened environment, unfamiliar foes in terms of taking care of one another, I just didn’t want to expose him to it. If it was a game, if it was a practice if it was clean outside, he would have practiced today.

“Call it overprotection, but it’s just the decision I made.”

Heavy rain fell at times during the nearly 2-hour practice, which had several hundred fans — some drenched — in attendance. Meanwhile, Rodgers watched from the side and spoke to teammates and coaches throughout while wearing a rain hoodie, black pants, a cap and a towel around his neck.

“He pushed back,” Saleh said. “He wanted to go. In the grand scheme of things, we’re trying to keep forward thinking with regard to Week 1. And we’ve got a long way for that. And he’ll have other opportunities (for joint practices) coming up with Carolina and the Giants.”

The 40-year-old Rodgers is coming off a torn left Achilles tendon that ended his season last year after just four snaps. He has been healthy, participated fully in every previous practice and looked good on the field during training camp this summer.

“He’s in a great space mentally,” Saleh said. “I keep telling people his arm looks like he’s 30. So he’s chomping at it and he’s ready to roll.”

The Jets and Commanders will play in their preseason opener Saturday at MetLife Stadium. Saleh previously said Rodgers wouldn’t play in that or the second preseason game, and the two have had preliminary discussions about whether he’ll participate in the third on Aug. 24 against the Giants — as the quarterback did last year.

“Nothing’s finalized,” Saleh said.

Commanding the offense

Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in April, is scheduled to start against the Jets.

He stuck mostly to a short passing game in the rainy conditions against New York’s starting defense.

“I think he did a good job of just processing,” Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin said. “I felt like he did a great job of getting the ball out of his hands and making quick decisions. That’s what he’s been doing all camp.”

Jets All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner, who broke up a pass from Daniels with an athletic play, liked what he saw from the rookie QB.

“Oh, he’s gonna be nice,” Gardner said. “I just told him, like man, you’re gonna be real good, man.”

NOTES: Aside from a little pushing and shoving, the teams kept it clean on the practice field. Gardner said Saleh talked to his players during the team meeting about not fighting. “There’s a reason you weren’t seeing any punches being thrown,” Gardner said, with a smile. “He said something like there was a consequence that nobody wanted to receive.” The cornerback wouldn’t reveal what Saleh told them. … Jets WR Mike Williams, activated from the physically unable to perform list Wednesday, was at practice but didn’t participate. Saleh said he’ll do individual drills over the next few weeks and gradually join team sessions as he works back from a torn ACL early last season with the Chargers.

