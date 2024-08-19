Jayden Daniels picked as starting QB for Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels has been selected as the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jayden Daniels has been selected as the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders.

Coach Dan Quinn declared Daniels the starter on Monday after two preseason games and a couple of joint practices. Daniels was 12 of 15 for 123 yards at the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

The No. 2 pick out of LSU was always expected to be Washington’s Week 1 QB. But Quinn did not want to make that decision before seeing how the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner would handle training camp. Daniels handled it as well as could be expected with help from veteran mentor Marcus Mariota.

“He went through the whole thing,” Quinn said. “He didn’t miss a beat. He hit all the targets we put in front of him. He’s ready, and he’s earned the right to do that.

The Commanders open the regular season Sept. 8 at Tampa Bay.

Daniels would be Washington’s eighth different Week 1 starting QB in as many years.

“Everything in life is, you’ve got to earn it,” Daniels said. “Nothing’s given. So, what (Quinn) and them preach here is competition, and you’ve earn your right to stay.”

Quinn said he has not told the team Daniels is the starter. He did reveal rookie linebacker Jordan Magee had knee surgery that was not season-ending.

Other roster competitions remain, including on the offensive line protecting Daniels and in the secondary, where 2023 first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes is among those fighting for a starting spot.

