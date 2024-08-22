Browns trading kicker Cade York to Commanders for 7th-round pick, AP source says

The Cleveland Browns have traded kicker Cade York to the Washington Commanders for a conditional seventh-round draft pick, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (36) kicks an extra point during an NFL preseason football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP/David Richard) Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (36) kicks an extra point during an NFL preseason football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP/David Richard) CLEVELAND (AP) — Cade York’s second stint with the Browns was more of a pit stop.

Cleveland has agreed to trade the kicker to the Washington Commanders on Thursday for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2025 after releasing York in the offseason and then re-signing him in March.

The deal is pending York passing a physical.

York was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round in 2022 after starring at LSU. He spent one season with Cleveland before being released by the team when he struggled during training camp and exhibition games last season.

Now he’s on his way to Washington, which has been searching for a kicker since releasing Brandon McManus in June, when two women accused him of sexually assaulting them on a flight when he was with Jacksonville.

York handled the kicking duties during the exhibition season for Cleveland while Dustin Hopkins recovers from a hamstring injury. The Browns signed Hopkins to a three-year, $15.9 million contract extension in July.

Hopkins returned to practice this week and is expected to play in Saturday’s preseason finale in Seattle.

York made a 55-yard field goal in the preseason opener against Green Bay and a 33-yarder last week against Minnesota.

The 23-year-old York said he had turned his life around during the offseason by finding his faith. He had hit rock bottom eight months ago when an injury prevented him from being called up by the New York Giants practice squad.

The Browns were so enticed by York’s powerful leg that they took him with the No. 124 overall selection in 2022. He made a game-winning, 58-yard kick in the final seconds to beat Carolina and had a relatively strong rookie season, making 24 of 32 field goals.

However, he struggled during last year’s exhibitions and the Browns cut him after a poor performance against Kansas City.

The team then acquired Hopkins in a trade from the Los Angeles Chargers and the 33-year-old went 33 of 36 on field goals, making all eight from 50 yards and beyond.

Hopkins got hurt on a kickoff return late in the season and missed Cleveland’s wild-card game in Houston.

NOTES: QB Deshaun Watson resumed throwing Thursday and took his full complement of repetitions in practice, a team spokesman said. The team’s workout was closed to reporters before the Browns flew to Seattle. Watson, who is coming back from shoulder surgery, stopped throwing during Wednesday’s practice and coach Kevin Stefanski said the 28-year-old was dealing with “general arm soreness.” It’s still not known if Watson will make his preseason debut this week. He hasn’t played since fracturing his shoulder in Week 10 last season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.