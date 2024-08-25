2030 a ‘reasonable target’ for new Commanders stadium, owner says

Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris said Sunday night he is hopeful a new stadium can open in time for the 2030 season.

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris said Sunday night he is hopeful a new stadium can open in time for the 2030 season.

“There’s no way to predict a specific date, but I think that’s a reasonable target,” he said before the team’s final preseason game.

The team’s contractual obligations at Commanders Field end in 2027, but the Commanders can continue playing there indefinitely.

Harris and his ownership group are hopeful the site currently occupied by RFK Stadium, in downtown Washington, will be under consideration, but the federal government must first sign off on transferring the land to the District of Columbia.

The U.S. House of Representatives has given its approval, but the Senate has not. Harris said he is hopeful the Senate will act during the lame-duck session after November elections, noting that when a new administration takes over, “it’s very hard to predict” what will happen.

Harris also said he is hopeful to bring the NFL draft to the region in 2027, ideally taking place on the National Mall between the U.S. Capitol and Lincoln Memorial.

The team is working with the NFL and the National Park Service to make that a reality.

“Think about the idea of having — and I’m not breaking news here, it’s not done yet — but think about a draft on the Mall, and how exciting that would be, for the city of Washington, for the NFL,” Harris said. “Everyone sees that, and obviously there’s a lot of complexity to it with the Park Service … but I believe it will happen, and it’s a question of when.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.