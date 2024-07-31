Buffalo Bills sign safety Terrell Burgess to shore up injury-depleted position

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills shored up an injury-depleted position by signing safety Terrell Burgess to a one-year…

The 25-year-old Burgess has four seasons of NFL experience after spending last year appearing in 12 games, including one start, with the Washington Commanders.

His signing comes a day after rookie safety Cole Bishop sustained an undisclosed injury and did not return to practice. The Bills have the day off on Wednesday and resume training camp on Thursday.

Burgess’ signing marked the second straight day Buffalo has added a safety. Kareem Jackson, a 14-year veteran, joined the Bills on Tuesday in a move that followed the team announcing safety Mike Edwards will miss several weeks with a right hamstring injury.

The Bills are introducing a new safety tandem after losing Jordan Poyer to free agency this offseason and Micah Hyde remains unsigned while considering retirement. The two spent the previous seven years as Buffalo’s starters.

Edwards, an offseason free agent addition, was competing with Bishop and Damar Hamlin to fill one of the starting spots opposite Taylor Rapp.

Burgess was selected by the Rams in the third round of the 2019 draft, and spent his first two-plus seasons in Los Angeles, where he was a member of the 2021 Super Bowl champions. He was waived by the Rams during the 2022 season and closed the year with the New York Giants.

Buffalo freed up a roster spot by releasing punter Jack Browning, who was competing with returning starter Sam Martin.

