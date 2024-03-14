Dolphins signing veteran cornerback Kendall Fuller to 2-year deal, AP source says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are signing cornerback Kendall Fuller to a two-year deal worth $16.5 million,…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are signing cornerback Kendall Fuller to a two-year deal worth $16.5 million, a person familiar with the terms told the Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized.

Fuller spent the past four seasons with the Washington Commanders, his second stint with the team that drafted him in the third round in 2016. He played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2018-2019 after being dealt in the trade that sent former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith to Washington.

Fuller was a first-round talent who dropped to the third round coming out of Virginia Tech because of injury concerns, but he has been among the best slot cornerbacks in the league during his eight-year career — with 16 interceptions and 486 tackles.

Fuller started 19 of 26 games with the Chiefs over two seasons and won a Super Bowl with them during the 2019 season.

He figures to be Miami’s option to start at cornerback opposite Jalen Ramsey after the Dolphins released veteran cornerback Xavien Howard, who was the longest-tenured player on their roster.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.