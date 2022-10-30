MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » Washington Commanders » Leonard to play limited…

Leonard to play limited role for Colts; Ryan is inactive

The Associated Press

October 30, 2022, 3:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts activated three-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard and deactivated injured quarterback Matt Ryan for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

Leonard will make his second appearance this season though coach Frank Reich said Friday that Leonard will be on a pitch count.

He missed the first three games following offseason back surgery and played one half against Tennessee on Oct. 2 before suffering a concussion and fractured nose in a violent collision with a teammate.

Ryan, the 2016 league MVP, has started 229 games and is sitting out for just the fourth time in his 15-year career. Reich said Monday he was benching Ryan following a two-interception game in the rematch with the AFC South-leading Titans. Ryan suffered a separated throwing shoulder, which Reich said had no impact on the decision. Ryan has thrown a league-high nine interceptions this season. He also has a league-high 12 turnovers entering Week 8.

Second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger will make his starting debut for Indy (3-3-1).

The Commanders (3-4) will be without their top tackler in Cole Holcomb. He’s out with an injured foot.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

Want to see the office space of the future? GSA wants to show you the way

What the new measures in 2022 FEVS reveal about the federal workforce

Court rules for DoD in challenge to $20B household goods moving contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up