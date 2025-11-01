Live Radio
Home » Washington Capitals » Capitals take 3-game losing…

Capitals take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Sabres

The Associated Press

November 1, 2025, 4:14 AM

Washington Capitals (6-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (4-4-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -110, Sabres -110; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals look to break their three-game losing streak with a victory against the Buffalo Sabres.

Buffalo is 4-4-3 overall and 4-2-1 at home. The Sabres rank eighth in NHL play with 51 total penalties (averaging 4.6 per game).

Washington has gone 3-1-0 on the road and 6-5 overall. The Capitals are 2-1-0 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up