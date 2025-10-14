Live Radio
Tampa Bay visits Washington after Cirelli’s 2-goal game

The Associated Press

October 14, 2025, 4:15 AM

Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (2-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -126, Lightning +106; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Washington Capitals after Anthony Cirelli’s two-goal game against the Boston Bruins in the Lightning’s 4-3 win.

Washington had a 51-22-9 record overall and a 30-10-7 record in home games last season. The Capitals scored 286 goals while giving up 229 for a +57 goal differential last season.

Tampa Bay had a 47-27-8 record overall and a 19-20-4 record in road games last season. The Lightning scored 292 total goals last season (3.6 per game on 28.5 shots per game).

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

