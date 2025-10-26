Senators play the Bruins after Cozens’ 2-goal performance

Boston Bruins (4-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-4-1, in the Atlantic Division) Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

Boston Bruins (4-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-4-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Boston Bruins after Dylan Cozens’ two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Senators’ 7-1 win.

Ottawa has a 4-4-1 record overall and a 1-2-0 record in Atlantic Division games. The Senators have a 1-3-0 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Boston has a 1-2-0 record in Atlantic Division games and a 4-6 record overall. The Bruins are first in league play with 50 total penalties (averaging 5.0 per game).

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.