San Jose Sharks claim defenseman Vincent Iorio off waivers from the Washington Capitals

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks claimed defenseman Vincent Iorio off waivers from the Washington Capitals on…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks claimed defenseman Vincent Iorio off waivers from the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Iorio has appeared in nine career NHL games with the Capitals during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns, logging one assist with a plus-1 rating.

He spent most of the past three seasons in the AHL where he helped Hershey win Calder Cup championships in 2023 and 2024. Iorio had 11 goals and 45 assists in 190 regular-season games in the AHL.

Iorio was originally a second-round pick by Washington in 2021.

The Sharks placed defenseman Timothy Liljegren on injured reserve to make room for Iorio.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.