Rangers host the Capitals after Fox’s 2-goal game

The Associated Press

October 12, 2025, 4:09 AM

Washington Capitals (1-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (2-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -110, Capitals -110; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Washington Capitals after Adam Fox’s two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Rangers’ 6-1 win.

New York had a 39-36-7 record overall and went 12-13-1 in Metropolitan Division games last season. The Rangers scored 255 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.1 per game on 28.6 shots per game.

Washington had a 51-22-9 record overall while going 18-12-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division last season. The Capitals scored 286 total goals last season, with 52 power-play goals and eight shorthanded goals.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

