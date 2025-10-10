Metropolitan Division opponents meet as Islanders host the Capitals

Washington Capitals (0-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (0-1, in the Metropolitan Division) Elmont, New York; Saturday,…

Washington Capitals (0-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (0-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Metropolitan Division foes meet when the New York Islanders play the Washington Capitals.

New York went 11-11-4 in Metropolitan Division games and had a 35-35-12 record overall last season. The Islanders scored 26 power-play goals last season on 207 total chances (2.5 chances per game).

Washington went 18-12-1 in Metropolitan Division play and had a 51-22-9 record overall last season. The Capitals averaged 2.7 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 23.5% (52 total power-play goals).

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

