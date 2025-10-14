Chychrun scores in OT to lift Capitals to 3-2 victory over Lightning for third straight win

Jacob Chychrun scored 1:19 into overtime and the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.

Tom Wilson had a goal and two assists, and Aliaksei Protas also scored for Washington, which came in with two straight road wins against the New York Islanders and Rangers. Dylan Strome also had two assists and Logan Thompson finished with 17 saves.

Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point scored for Tampa Bay, and Alexei Vasilevskiy had 25 saves. The Lightning have lost three of four.

In the extra period, Wilson brought the puck around the back of the net to the left side and sent a pass in front to Chychrun, who put it past Vasilevskiy for the win. Wilson’s assist on the play was his 400th career point.

With the score tied 1-1 after two periods, Point gave the Lightning the lead with a power-play goal 1:23 into the third as he tipped Victor Hedman’s shot past Thompson.

Wilson tied it again at 4:56 with Washington’s first power-play goal of the season. The Capitals had failed on their first 10 chances, including two in this game.

The Lightning took a 1-0 lead 7:06 into the game. Off a faceoff in the Capitals’ zone, Anthony Cirelli sent the puck to Ryan McDonagh at the left point. McDonagh then sent a pass to Guentzel on the inside edge at the bottom of the right circle and the forward quickly beat Thompson for his first of the season.

Protas tied it for Washington with 2:22 left in the middle period. Connor McMichael chased down the puck behind the Lightning net and sent a pass back Protas on the left side and he quickly beat Vasilevskiy for his third of the season.

The Capitals were without left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois, who left Sunday’s 1-0 win at the New York Rangers with an undisclosed lower-body injury in the third period.

The Lightning’s Max Crozier went to the dressing room early in the second period, leaving Tampa Bay with five defensemen the rest of the way.

Lightning: At Detroit on Friday in the third of a four-game trip.

Capitals: Host Minnesota on Friday in the second of a four-game homestand.

