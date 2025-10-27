Live Radio
Capitals try to keep road win streak alive in game against the Stars

The Associated Press

October 27, 2025, 4:13 AM

Washington Capitals (6-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (5-3-1, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals hit the road against the Dallas Stars looking to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Dallas has gone 2-2-1 in home games and 5-3-1 overall. The Stars have a 3-0-1 record in one-goal games.

Washington has a 6-3 record overall and a 3-0-0 record in road games. The Capitals have a 3-1-0 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

