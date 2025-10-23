Live Radio
Capitals face the Blue Jackets in Metropolitan Division play

The Associated Press

October 23, 2025, 4:11 AM

Washington Capitals (5-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Metropolitan Division foes meet when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Washington Capitals.

Columbus is 0-1-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 3-3 overall. The Blue Jackets have given up 16 goals while scoring 19 for a +3 scoring differential.

Washington has a 2-0-0 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 5-2 record overall. The Capitals have gone 2-1-0 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

