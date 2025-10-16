Live Radio
Capitals bring win streak into home matchup with the Wild

The Associated Press

October 16, 2025, 4:13 AM

Minnesota Wild (2-2, in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (3-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals take on the Minnesota Wild with a three win streak on the line.

Washington had a 51-22-9 record overall and a 30-10-7 record in home games last season. The Capitals allowed 2.8 goals per game while scoring 3.5 last season.

Minnesota went 45-30-7 overall and 24-14-6 in road games last season. The Wild had a -11 goal differential last season, scoring 225 goals while allowing 236.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

