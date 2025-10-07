Capitals and Bruins meet in 2025 season opener

Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals Washington; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -197, Bruins +163; over/under is 5.5…

Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals

Washington; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -197, Bruins +163; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals open the season at home against the Boston Bruins.

Washington had a 51-22-9 record overall and a 30-10-7 record at home last season. The Capitals scored 286 total goals last season, with 52 power-play goals and eight shorthanded goals.

Boston had a 33-39-10 record overall and a 13-25-3 record on the road last season. The Bruins scored 2.7 goals per game last season while allowing 3.3 per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

