Canucks score 3 in the first, snap Washington’s 4-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory

Tyler Myers and Kiefer Sherwood scored 41 seconds apart in the first period, and the Vancouver Canucks snapped Washington's four-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory over the Capitals on Sunday.

WASHINGTON (AP) —

Washington had allowed only eight goals in its first five games before the Canucks put three past Charlie Lindgren in the first period. The Capitals contested the second tally in which Myers flipped the puck into the net with Lindgren on his stomach following a lengthy goalmouth scramble. But a Washington challenge was unsuccessful, giving Vancouver a power play, and Sherwood converted a rebound to make it 3-0.

Elias Petterson and Teddy Blueger also scored for the Canucks. Down 4-0, the Caps got goals from Ryan Leonard, Jakob Chychrun and John Carlson to pull within one.

Vancouver forward Brock Boeser missed the game for personal reasons.

Washington’s Tom Wilson delivered a big hit on Vancouver’s Filip Chytil in the first period. Chytil went slowly to the tunnel, but it was ruled a legal hit after a review.

In addition to Chytil, forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki also left the game early for the Canucks.

Myers’ goal was the 100th of his career.

Alex Ovechkin remained two goals shy of 900.

Lindgren shut out the New York Rangers in his only other start this season, but Petterson scored 59 seconds into the game Sunday to end any bid for a repeat. After starting the second with a three-goal lead, Vancouver made it 4-0 when a puck bounced off Canucks forward Evander Kane’s skate to Blueger, who was alone in front.

Leonard put a rebound past Thatcher Demko on the power play in the second to get Washington on the board. Chychrun scored during an extended push by the Capitals in the third, and Carlson’s goal with 2:14 left made it 4-3. Chychrun had one last chance in close but couldn’t convert.

Canucks: At Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Capitals: Host Seattle on Tuesday night.

