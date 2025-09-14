Capitals put assistant coach Mitch Love on leave pending an NHL investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals put assistant coach Mitch Love on leave pending the results of an investigation by…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals put assistant coach Mitch Love on leave pending the results of an investigation by the NHL.

The Capitals announced the move Sunday and said they would have no further comment until the league’s investigation is complete.

Before coming to the Capitals, Love was head coach of the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL in 2022-23. He has worked with Washington’s defensemen.

In 2022-23, Love received the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding coach for the second consecutive season.

