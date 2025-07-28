Longtime Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom is resuming his hockey career with Brynas IF in Sweden

Nicklas Backstrom is resuming his hockey career back in his native Sweden with Brynas IF after missing all of last NHL season because of a nagging hip injury.

Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom during an opening night NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(AP/Andrew Harnik) Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom during an opening night NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(AP/Andrew Harnik) GAVLE, Sweden (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom is resuming his hockey career back in his native Sweden with Brynas IF after missing all of last NHL season because of a nagging hip injury.

The Swedish club announced Monday that Backstrom was signing there to play this coming season. The 37-year-old center’s NHL contract with the Washington Capitals expired this summer.

“I have always felt that I would like to represent Brynas again someday if the opportunity arose,” Backstrom said in a statement about rejoining the organization where he started. “After undergoing rehab and being away from the game for almost two seasons, I feel very charged and full of energy to contribute to the club’s future successes.”

Backstrom underwent hip resurfacing surgery in June 2022, hoping to address a chronic issue, and by training camp in September 2023 insisted he felt “way better.” He last played in a competitive, meaningful game on Oct. 29, 2023, saying on Nov. 1 he was taking a leave of absence because of what the team called an “ongoing injury situation.”

Before that, Backstrom skated in more than 1,200 games with the Capitals, recording more than 1,100 points, and helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2018. The Capitals in a statement thanked Backstrom and wished him luck in the future, saying he “gave everything he had each and every day.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.