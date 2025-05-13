Walker, Svechnikov score late as Hurricanes push Capitals to brink of elimination

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sean Walker cut to the middle of the ice and beat Logan Thompson for a critical…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sean Walker cut to the middle of the ice and beat Logan Thompson for a critical late goal, then Andrei Svechnikov followed with an empty-net clincher to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Monday night and take a 3-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Walker’s score came after the Capitals had pulled to within 3-2 on Alex Ovechkin’s one-timer blast on a 5-on-3 power play with about eight minutes left. Taylor Hall flipped a pass to Walker to surge up the left side, then he hesitated to cut inside behind Jack Roslovic to score at the 16:45 mark to push the lead back to 4-2.

Svechnikov followed with his seventh postseason goal shortly after the Capitals pulled Thompson, the capper on a night when Carolina twice led by two goals but had to hold on in a tense finish down the stretch.

Hall, Seth Jarvis and Shayne Gostisbehere also scored for the Hurricanes, while Frederik Andersen carried a shutout into the third before finishing with 19 saves.

Just as importantly, the Hurricanes twice responded as the Capitals inched within a goal in the third. Hall’s score on a 1-on-1 chance came less than three minutes after Jakob Chychrun had brought the Capitals to within 2-1, while Walker’s score came about 4 1/2 minutes after Ovechkin’s goal.

Ovechkin’s blast got the NHL’s career goals leader on the scoresheet for the first time in the series. Thompson finished with 32 saves.

The series shifts back to Washington for Game 5 on Thursday, with the Eastern Conference’s top seed working to stave off elimination and the Hurricanes aiming for a second trip to the conference final in three seasons.

OILERS 3, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 0

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals, Stuart Skinner made 23 saves and Edmonton beat Vegas to take a 3-1 lead in their second-round NHL playoff series.

Evander Kane had a goal and an assist for Edmonton. Connor McDavid picked up an assist.

The Oilers need one more win to advance. Game 5 is on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Skinner was once again in net for Edmonton after replacing backup Calvin Pickard, who had rattled off six consecutive wins before getting injured in Game 2. Skinner, who had a 5.36 goals-against average coming into the game, improved to 1-3 in the postseason.

Adin Hill made 29 stops for the Golden Knights, who posted a dramatic 4-3 victory in Game 3 on Saturday night.

