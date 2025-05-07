Jaccob Slavin scores in OT as the Hurricanes beat the Capitals in Game 1 of their 2nd-round series

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jaccob Slavin scored in overtime, Frederik Andersen made 13 saves in his return from injury and the…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jaccob Slavin scored in overtime, Frederik Andersen made 13 saves in his return from injury and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday night.

Logan Stankoven started the comeback with his goal midway through the third period off a turnover, beating Logan Thompson after Aliaksei Protas’ errant pass off Washington teammate Alex Alexeyev’s right skate put the puck on Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s stick. After failing to score on a power play late in regulation, Slavin scored 3:06 into OT from just inside the blue line to give Carolina the series lead.

Andersen allowed only an early second-period goal to Protas in improving to 4-1 this postseason. Andersen was back after getting knocked out of Game 4 and missing Game 5 of the first round against New Jersey with an apparent head injury.

The opener showed just how evenly matched these rivals are — and how differently they like to play with the puck. The high-shot-volume Canes got 33 on net to the more selective Caps’ 14 and spent far more time in the offensive zone, while pressuring and defending with the same style that has made each successful.

OILERS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Zach Hyman scored from just above the right circle with 3:02 left to put Edmonton ahead for good, and the Oilers rallied yet again this postseason to beat Las Vegas in Game 1 of the second-round series.

The Oilers, who came back from 2-0 down, set an NHL record with their fifth consecutive playoff comeback victory.

Vegas, which had just seven shots on goal over the final two periods, lost a playoff game in regulation after leading by at least two goals for the first time. The Golden Knights are 47-4 overall in the postseason with that kind of lead.

Game 2 is Thursday night in Las Vegas.

