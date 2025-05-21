Chatfield out for Hurricanes’ loss in Game 1 of Eastern final against Panthers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield missed Tuesday’s Game 1 loss of the Eastern Conference final against…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield missed Tuesday’s Game 1 loss of the Eastern Conference final against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

Chatfield — who typically works with Dmitry Orlov in Carolina’s second pairing — missed last week’s clinching game of the second-round series against the Washington Capitals with a lower-body injury. He had missed multiple practices before skating Tuesday morning, roughly 10 hours before the puck drop for the series opener against the Panthers.

Scott Morrow, a 22-year-old rising prospect, drew into the lineup in Chatfield’s place in the 5-2 loss and finished at minus-3.

“It was a tough spot to throw him in,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said of Morrow.

Brind’Amour had said Carolina was “still debating” whether Chatfield would play after the morning skate. He had said Monday that Chatfield would likely need to practice to return, then said Tuesday morning it was a “good sign at least that he’s out there with us.”

After the Game 1 loss, he was noncommittal on when Chatfield might return.

“I don’t know, can’t even tell you,” Brind’Amour said. “I know he wants to play, but if he’s not healthy enough he can’t do it.”

Top defenseman prospect Alexander Nikishin played in Chatfield’s absence in the closeout game against the Capitals, though Morrow got the call Tuesday.

The second-round pick for Carolina in 2021 had played in 14 regular-season games this year. He played in two playoff games in the American Hockey League playoffs for Carolina affiliate Chicago in April.

“I’ve played enough games now where I think I’m ready for this moment if it comes,” Morrow said of possibly making his NHL postseason debut.

The series is a rematch of the Eastern final from two years ago, when the Panthers sweept with four one-goal wins — one coming in four overtimes.

