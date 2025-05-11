Carolina takes 2-1 lead into game 4 against Washington

Washington Capitals (51-22-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7…

Washington Capitals (51-22-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -244, Capitals +199; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Washington Capitals in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Hurricanes won the last meeting 4-0.

Carolina is 47-30-5 overall and 24-5-5 against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have a 27-9-1 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Washington is 18-10-1 against the Metropolitan Division and 51-22-9 overall. The Capitals have scored 286 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank second in the league.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has 20 goals and 28 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Alexander Ovechkin has 44 goals and 29 assists for the Capitals. Connor McMichael has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, four penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

