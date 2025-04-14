Sports betting roundup: Rory McIlroy leads the excitement while the NBA playoff picture gets set

An exciting weekend of sports was highlighted by Rory McIlroy completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters and the…

McIlroy had a wild back nine at Augusta, carding a double bogey on 13 and with bogeys on 14 and 18 mixed in with birdies on 15 and 17. His bogey on 18 dropped him to 11-under and into a playoff with Justin Rose. McIlroy then stuck his approach to 3 feet on the first playoff hole and birdied to earn the victory.

In the NBA, several games on Sunday determined the final playoff standings in the West, including an overtime game where the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Golden State Warriors 124-119.

The Clippers are now the No. 5 seed, while the Warriors are No. 7 and need to compete in the NBA play-in tournament.

Trends of the Week

McIlroy entered the Masters with +650 odds to win, which were the second shortest in the field behind Scottie Scheffler. McIlroy started Sunday with a two-shot lead and was -190 to win to start the day. At the BetMGM online sportsbook, McIlroy ended up taking in 11.5% of bets in the outright-winner market, the most in the field, and the most money (18.8%).

The Denver Nuggets were 9.5-point favorites against the Houston Rockets on Sunday and could have finished anywhere between the No. 4 and 7 seed. They took in 97% of the money to cover, which they did, beating Houston 126-111. Denver will be the No. 4 seed.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were 22.5-point favorites against the Utah Jazz and took in 90% of the money to cover the spread. They did not, winning 116-105. Minnesota is the No. 6 seed.

Upsets of the Week

Golden State was 4.5-point favorites in Sunday’s game against the Clippers, and not only did they fail to cover, but they lost outright. In terms of against-the-spread betting, 65% of the money came in on the Clippers.

At the Masters, Ludvig Aberg was in great shape to log a top-five finish going into the final hole on Sunday. He was +350 to finish in the top five and entered the 18th in third place (-9), but his triple bogey dropped him to 6-under and a seventh-place finish.

Coming Up

The NHL season will wrap up this week and the chase for the Stanley Cup is wide open.

As of Monday, the Dallas Stars have the best odds to win at +650, but they are closely followed by the Florida Panthers at +700. The Colorado Avalanche (+800), Edmonton Oilers (+850) and Washington Capitals (+950) round out the top five.

