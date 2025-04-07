Sorokin gives up Ovechkin’s 895th goal, the 1st he’s allowed to his fellow Russian

Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin had not given up a goal to Alex Ovechkin in the first three games he played against the Washington Capitals superstar.

NEW YORK (AP) — Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin had not given up a goal to Alex Ovechkin in the first three games he played against the Washington Capitals superstar.

Ovechkin changed that Sunday when he scored his record-breaking 895th career goal — breaking a tie with Wayne Gretzky — in the second period of the Washington Capitals’ 4-1 loss on Sunday.

Sorokin became the 183rd goalie Ovechkin has beaten.

“I feel a little bit pressure,” Sorokin acknowledged about feeling coming into the game. “I just feel more part what Ovi feel most of his life, and much, much more. It’s a good experience for me.”

Sorokin said he never saw Ovechkin’s laser shot through traffic from above the top of the left faceoff circle at 7:26 of the middle period.

Ovechkin addressed his fellow Russian during his on-ice celebration speech, saying, “Ilya Sorokin, thank you for letting me score 895. I love you, brother.” He also asked Sorokin for his goalie stick and Sorokin brought it to him in the Capitals’ dressing room after the game.

Ovechkin said he felt pride in sharing the moment with a fellow Russian star.

“It’s kind of an historical moment, Russian score against Russian and setting the record, so it’s pretty cool,” Ovechkin said. “He’s such a great kid and my kids love him. So, it’s a tremendous moment, it’s a tremendous day for hockey and that’s cool.”

Asked what he’ll get in return, Sorokin said, “Respect.”

Ovechkin had not scored against Sorokin on four shots coming into the game. He also failed in his first three shots on Sunday, but finally broke through on No. 4 — third in the second period — during the Capitals’ first power play.

“We did our best to limit what we knew was coming,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said. “We knew what was at stake, and it was going to be an exciting game. …. Got to witness some pretty cool history.”

Ovechkin has 45 goals in 72 games against the Islanders, including four in six games at UBS Arena, which opened in 2021. His 895th goal came in his 1,487th game. Coincidentally, Gretzky’s 894th had come in his 1,487th and also against the Islanders — on March 29, 1999, against Wade Flaherty.

“You have to take in the moment. It’s great for our game,’’ said Islanders coach Patrick Roy, whose 551 career wins as a goalie with the Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche ranks third all-time in the NHL. “You have to acknowledge what Ovi has done for hockey. When Wayne retired (in 1999) no one thought any of his records would fall. Ovi deserves a lot of credit.”

Gretzky said he was glad the momentous goal wasn’t scored at the Islanders original home — where his Oilers lost the 1983 Cup Final as the Islanders completed a four-game sweep of Edmonton to win a fourth-straight Stanley Cup.

“It’s nice to not be a Nassau Coliseum because I lost a lot of games there,’’ Gretzky quipped.

