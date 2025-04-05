Capitals goalie Logan Thompson is expected to miss at least a couple of games with injury

Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson is expected to miss at least a couple of games because of injury, coach Spencer Carbery said Friday.

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson is expected to miss at least a couple of games because of injury, coach Spencer Carbery said Friday.

“I won’t call him day-to-day,” Carbery said.

Thompson left the Capitals’ game at Carolina on Wednesday night after the first period with what the team called an upper-body injury. It was not exactly clear when he got hurt, but Thompson took a puck off the mask that knocked it off his head during his 20 minutes of action in the middle of allowing three goals on 12 shots.

Charlie Lindgren is expected to shoulder the load in the absence of Thompson, who is having arguably the best season of his NHL career with a 31-6-6 record, 2.49 goals-against average and .910 save percentage. The 28-year-old signed a six-year, $35.1 million contract extension in late January.

Lindgren, 31, who carried Washington into the playoffs last year, alternated starts with Thompson for the first half of this season before effectively becoming the backup. He has started 33 games, going 17-12-3 with a 2.66 GAA and an .899 save percentage.

Even though the Capitals recalled goalie Hunter Shepard from Hershey of the American Hockey League to back up, Lindgren figures to start not only Friday night against Chicago but Sunday at the New York Islanders, as well.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for Chucky,” Carbery said. “An opportunity like this to come up, he can now take the reins for a bit. … It’s a good chance for him to string some starts together and play well.”

