Sports betting roundup: Duke has the best odds to win the men’s national championship at +100

With only four teams remaining, Duke has the best odds to win the men’s national championship at +100.

All four No. 1 seeds have reached the Final Four for the first time in 17 years. Florida, Auburn and Houston have also made it to San Antonio for the final weekend of March Madness.

Florida is the second favorite to win the title at +275 at the BetMGM online sportsbook, while Houston is +400 and Auburn is +525.

Florida will take on Auburn in the first semifinal, followed by Duke and Houston. At BetMGM, Florida has opened as a 2.5-point favorite. Duke is a 4.5-point favorite.

Trends of the Week

The men’s tournament has favored the favorites. In the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, the favorites went 12-0 straight up.

While Houston was the favorite against Tennessee, the Cougars did not get much action at BetMGM. As a 2.5-point favorite, only 40% of the bets and 34% of the money was on Houston. They easily covered, winning 69-50.

It was a similar story in the Duke-Alabama matchup on Saturday night. The Blue Devils did not see much action as 7.5-point favorites, taking in only 37% of the bets. Like Houston, Duke easily covered the spread, winning 85-65.

Aaron Judge (+210) was the most bet player to hit a home run on Sunday. After hitting three homers on Saturday, Judge hit another on Sunday to cash that bet.

Upsets of the Week

The biggest upset in the NBA on Sunday was the Atlanta Hawks taking down the Milwaukee Bucks 145-124. Atlanta was a 4.5-point underdog and took in only 29% of the bets and 36% of the money.

Min Woo Lee picked up his first career PGA Tour win at the Houston Open. He finished at 20-under, one shot better than Gary Woodland and Scottie Scheffler. Lee was +3300 in pre-tournament betting and took in 4.7% of the bets and 3.9% of the money.

Coming Up

The NHL is nearing the end of its regular season, and a bunch of teams are still in the mix to win the Stanley Cup.

When it comes to Stanley Cup odds, seven teams are +1000 or shorter – the Florida Panthers (+575), Dallas Stars (+600), Colorado Avalanche (+750), Edmonton Oilers (+800), Carolina Hurricanes (+1000), Vegas Golden Knights (+1000) and Washington Capitals (+1000).

This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.

