Ovechkin scores his 888th career NHL goal as the Capitals beat the Flyers 3-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 888th career goal to continue his pursuit of the NHL record, and the Washington Capitals moved to the verge of clinching a playoff berth by beating the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday night.

Ovechkin beat Samuel Ersson with 5:35 left in the first period to move eight goals back of passing Wayne Gretzky’s career mark of 894. Chants of “Ovi! Ovi!” filled the arena as the goal counter in one corner flipped from 887 to 888.

Brandon Duhaime and Andrew Mangiapane also scored and Charlie Lindgren made 27 saves for the Capitals, who awaited other results from around the league to see if they become the first team to wrap up a playoff spot this season. Washington has won eight of its last nine games to reach 100 points and pass Winnipeg atop the standings.

The Flyers have gone the other way, losing nine of 11 to plunge into last place in the Metropolitan Division. Ryan Poehling and Sean Couturier scored, and Ersson allowed three goals on 16 shots.

PANTHERS 1, BLUE JACKETS 0, OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Aleksander Barkov scored a power-play goal 29 seconds into overtime and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots for his 49th career shutout to lead Florida to a victory over Columbus.

The win snapped a two-game road losing streak and kept Florida level with Toronto atop the Atlantic Division.

Florida swept the season series between the teams and has won eight straight against Columbus since Dec. 13, 2022.

Elvis Merzlikins, back in the lineup after missing two games for the birth of his second child, made 27 saves for Columbus, which has lost five straight and has fallen out of the Eastern Conference wild-card race.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, RANGERS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — John Tavares scored twice and an added an assist, and Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves as Toronto defeated the New York Rangers.

Bobby McMann and Matthew Knies also scored to help Toronto win its third straight game. Jake McCabe had three assists and William Nylander contributed two.

Will Borgen, Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers, who lost their third game in a row at home in regulation and fell to 2-5-2 in their last nine overall.

AVALANCHE 5, SENATORS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon, Brock Nelson, Cale Makar and Joel Kiviranta all scored in Colorado’s first-period barrage and the Avalanche cruised to a victory over Ottawa.

Nelson finished with two goals — his first two since being acquired by Colorado from the New York Islanders — and Scott Wedgewood made 15 saves.

Wedgewood’s shutout bid being ended by Dylan Cozens’ power-play goal with 4:41 left in the game.

The Avalanche chased Linus Ullmark from the game just 17:29 in after he allowed four goals on 13 shots.

It was the Senators’ second straight loss following a six-game winning streak.

Nelson scored his second of the night on the power play 1:54 into the middle frame after tipping Artturi Lehkonen’s shot to beat Anton Forsberg, who allowed one goal on 19 shots in relief of Ullmark.

FLAMES 5, DEVILS 3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored with 3:20 left to play to lift Calgary to a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over New Jersey.

Matt Coronato, Connor Zary, Daniil Miromanov and Nazem Kadri also had goals for Calgary, which erased a two-goal deficit in the third period with four unanswered goals for its second straight road win.

Rookie Dustin Wolfe made 26 saves in the victory.

Nico Hischier recorded a goal and an assist for the Devils, extending his points streak to five straight games. Erik Haula and Paul Cotter also scored and Jacob Markstrom stopped 23 shots.

With the Flames trailing 3-2, Miromanov tied it with his second goal of the season on assists from Blake Coleman and Joel Farabee with 4:20 left. Huberdeau’s unassisted snap shot one minute later put Calgary up with his 26th goal of the season.

Kadri closed it out for the Flames with an empty-netter with 12 seconds left.

BLUES 4, CANUCKS 3, OT

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philip Broberg scored 3:42 into overtime and St. Louis beat the Vancouver for their fourth straight victory.

Tyler Tucker and Dylan Holloway scored 24 seconds apart for the Blues in the third period. Zack Bolduc also had a goal, and Jordan Binnington made 15 saves as St. Louis moved two points ahead of Vancouver for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

Brock Boeser scored twice and Kiefer Sherwood also had a goal in the third period for the Canucks. Boeser’s second goal tied it 3-all with 4 seconds left in regulation.

Kevin Lankinen stopped 25 shots for Vancouver, which is 8-8-0 in its last 16 games.

Lankinen was pulled for an extra attacker when Boeser scored his 22nd goal of the season to tie it at 3.

St. Louis pulled ahead 3-2 when Holloway scored his 23rd goal 9:52 into the third, just 24 seconds after Tucker tied the game with his third of the season. Holloway has three goals and five assists during a five-game point streak. Jordan Kyrou’s assist gave him at least one point in four straight games.

Boeser scored his first goal of the game 6:35 into the third period to put Vancouver ahead 2-1. Boeser has scored four goals over his last two games after snapping a 12-game drought Tuesday night against Winnipeg.

