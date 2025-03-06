Ovechkin gets No. 885 as Capitals beat Rangers 3-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Ovechkin got his 885th career goal to tie it midway through the third period, Tom…

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Ovechkin got his 885th career goal to tie it midway through the third period, Tom Wilson scored 4:07 into overtime and the Washington Capitals rallied to beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Ovechkin pulled nine goals from tying Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record, and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Washington. Charlie Lindgren had 15 saves as the Capitals got their second straight win.

Artemi Panarin and Sam Carrick scored for the Rangers, and Igor Shesterkin had 23 saves. New York, which began the day in a playoff position for the first time since Dec. 11, lost for just the second time in six games.

In the extra period, Wilson deflected a pass from Dylan Strome on a 2-on-1 break after Strome got around a sliding defender.

SENATORS 4, BLACKHAWKS 3, OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Stutzle scored on a deflection off his skate at 46 seconds of overtime to give Ottawa a victory over Chicago.

Off a turnover, Stutzle raced deep into the zone and cut across the crease, with the puck striking his skate and going past goalie Arvid Soderblom.

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk opened the scoring with his team-leading 24th goal. David Perron and Josh Norris also scored for Ottawa.

Blackhawks center Ryan Donato scored his 100th career goal midway through the first period. Donato has four goals in his last three games and a six-game point streak. Teuvo Teravainen and Craig Smith also scored for Chicago.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel, Noah Hanifin and Tomas Hertl each had a goal and an assist and Vegas won their third straight, over Toronto.

The Golden Knights, who won for the sixth time in their last seven games, increased their lead in the Pacific Division to six points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers.

At 23-6-3, the Golden Knights are one of only four teams with an NHL-high 23 home wins.

Brett Howden and Tanner Pearson also scored for the Golden Knights while Adin Hill made 29 saves.

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner scored Toronto’s goals. Joseph Woll allowed three goals and made four saves for the Maple Leafs before being pulled for Anthony Stolarz, who allowed two goals and stopped 16 shots.

BLUES 3, KINGS 2, SO

LOS ANGELES ( AP) — Robert Thomas scored the decisive goal in the shootout and scored a goal in regulation to extend his point streak to 11 games as St. Louis beat Los Angeles.

Jake Neighbours also scored for St. Louis late in the first period while Jordan Binnington made 21 saves as the Blues played their second game of six-game trip and the first of three in Southern California.

Quinton Byfield and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, who have now lost five straight. Darcey Kuemper made 28 saves.

CANUCKS 3, DUCKS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Carson Soucy scored the winner as Vancouver downed Anaheim.

Jake DeBrusk put away his team-leading 22nd goal of the season for the Canucks on a second-period power play. Teddy Blueger followed with a goal and Filip Hronek contributed a pair of assists.

Kevin Lankinen stopped 14 shots for Vancouver, which improved to 2-4-0 since the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

The Ducks lost starting netminder John Gibson midway through the second period after he suffered an apparent injury in a collision with Canucks winger Drew O’Connor.

Gibson stopped 19 of the 21 shots he faced before leaving and Lukas Dostal made 14 saves in relief.

