Ovechkin and Capitals to raise money for cancer research as he pursues the NHL career goals record

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin, the Washington Capitals, Hockey Fights Cancer and the V Foundation launched an initiative to raise awareness and money for pediatric cancer research in connection with his pursuit of the NHL career goal-scoring record.

The team announced the partnership Wednesday with Ovechkin 10 from tying and 11 from passing Wayne Gretzky’s mark of 894 goals that long seemed unapproachable. He scored his 885th goal, starting the tally and moving 10 away from breaking the record roughly 13 hours later.

Ovechkin said in a statement he was proud to support the V Foundation’s lifesaving research as part of what is being called The GR8 Chase for Victory Over Cancer.

“Throughout my NHL career, I have met many brave kids battling cancer, and I feel it’s important to do what I can to help save more lives from this horrible disease,” Ovechkin said in the statement. “I want to thank the V Foundation for all their hard work, and I look forward to using my platform and doing anything I can to help further the V Foundation and Hockey Fights Cancer’s mission.”

As part of the initiative, Ovechkin is donating an amount equal to his career goal total every time he scores for the rest of his career, beginning with No. 885 at the New York Rangers on Wednesday night. Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Capitals, is set to match, doubling the amount, which adds up to $19,580 when he reaches 895 and continues for as long as the 39-year-old continues to play.

“Alex Ovechkin’s summit to greatness on the ice has been a thrill for all hockey fans, and his commitment to funding innovative pediatric cancer research will make a lifesaving impact for years to come,” said Shane Jacobson, CEO of the V Foundation for Cancer Research, which was founded in 1993 by late N.C. State men’s basketball coach Jim Valvano and ESPN. “We are thrilled to have Alex on our team. We look forward to celebrating his accomplishments and celebrating advancements in cancer research together.”

The Capitals and Ovechkin are also inviting fans to donate $8 — for his jersey number — or any amount as they can give in honor of the record chase. With 31 goals this season, Ovechkin is on pace to break the record in late March or early April and might have gotten there earlier if not for missing 16 games in the fall because of a broken leg.

