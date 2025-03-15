Hurricanes win 6th straight game by defeating Red Wings 4-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jack Roslovic had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes won their sixth game…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jack Roslovic had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes won their sixth game in a row, 4-2 over the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 on Friday night.

Taylor Hall and Jalen Chatfield also scored for Carolina before Eric Robinson’s empty-net goal with 1:11 remaining. Jesperi Kotkaniemi had two assists and Frederik Andersen made 24 saves.

Alex DeBrincat and Michael Rasmussen scored for the Red Wings, who’ve lost seven of their last eight games. Petr Mrazek, in his second game since last week’s arrival in a trade from Chicago, made 28 saves against one of his former teams.

Trailing 1-0 after the first period, Hall scored 22 seconds into the second period as Carolina scored three goals in 12 minutes.

OILERS 2, ISLANDERS 1, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored his second goal of the night on a breakaway 3:52 into overtime, and Edmonton beat New York.

Calvin Pickard finished with 24 saves to help the Oilers win for the fourth time in seven games.

Bo Horvat scored for the Islanders and Ilya Sorokin finished with 33 saves. New York lost its third straight.

In the extra period, Draisaitl got a pass from Connor McDavid and skated up and beat Sorokin for his NHL-leading 49th goal of the season.

The Oilers outshot the Islanders 17-6 in a scoreless first period, and Draisaitl got them on the scoreboard with a slap shot from the top of the left circle at 8:46 of the second.

Horvat tied it 1-1 for the Islanders at 1:21 of the third as he skated up the right side on a 2-on-1 break with Anthony Duclair, kept the puck and beat Pickard for his 21st.

JETS 4, STARS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to lead Winnipeg to a victory over Dallas.

Dylan Samberg and Morgan Barron also scored for Winnipeg, while Mark Scheifele had three assists. Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves.

Mason Marchment scored for the Stars with 3:49 to play and Jake Oettinger stopped 18 shots.

Winnipeg’s 96 points widened its Western Conference and Central Division lead over the Stars to 10 points. Dallas has two games in hand. The Jets also moved two points ahead of the idle Washington Capitals for top spot in the league.

Samberg scored when his shot went through traffic past Oettinger at 8:01. Connor made it 2-0 with a one-timer that went over Oettinger’s stick with 2:58 left in the frame.

The team’s leading scorer made it 3-0 with his 35th goal of the season at 6:43 of the second.

Barron tipped in a Dylan DeMelo shot at 7:26 of the third to stretch the lead to 4-0.

AVALANCHE 4, FLAMES 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Parker Kelly scored twice and Colorado beat Calgary.

Ryan Lindgren and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for Colorado, which has points in eight straight (7-0-1). The Avalanche moved within three points of the Dallas Stars for second place in the Central Division. Scott Wedgewood had 22 saves.

Blake Coleman and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for Calgary, which lost in regulation for the first time in six games (2-1-3). The Flames remain tied with Vancouver for the second wild card in the Western Conference. Dustin Wolf had 24 saves.

Lindgren scored with 6:39 left in the first and Kelly made it 2-0 with 4:36 left in the second.

Coleman got the Flames on the scoreboard at 3:08 of the third, but Kelly made it 3-1 at 5:55 for his second career two-goal game.

Huberdeau’s power-play goal pulled the Flames back within one with 3:38 to go, but Nichushkin sealed the win with an empty-netter with 1:39 remaining.

DUCKS 2, PREDATORS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alex Killorn scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, Lukas Dostal stopped 28 shots, and Anaheim beat Nashville.

Troy Terry also scored for Anaheim, which got just its second win in six games. Dostal picked up his 20th win of the season.

Jakub Vrana scored for the Predators, and Juuse Saros finished with 13 saves. Nashville snapped a four-game win streak.

Killorn put the Ducks ahead with 8:40 left in regulation off a nifty pass from Trevor Zegras to put the Predators back in front. It was his 15th pf the season.

Vrana tied it for Nashville with a power-play goal at 4:25 of the third on a one-timer from the high slot. Dostal initially grabbed it with his glove, but then dropped it and the puck went between his legs and trickled across the goal line.

Terry gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead with 4:08 left in the second period as he got a pass from Frank Vatrano and fired it over sliding Predators defenseman Justin Barron and past Saros.

KRAKEN 4, UTAH 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Eeli Tolvanen scored two goals, the first just 51 seconds into the game and the second into an empty net with 1:09 left, and Seattle beat Utah.

Brandon Montour and Kaapo Kakko also scored for the Seattle. Tolvanen also had an assist and Jordan Eberle had two assists, giving him five in his last two games. Philipp Grubauer made 22 saves.

Nick Schmaltz and Kevin Stenlund scored for Utah and Karel Vejmelka made 18 saves.

Tolvanen’s first goal from the left of the net that went behind Vejmelka was his 20th, the first time in his career that he has hit that milestone.

Schmaltz tied it at 1-1 with 3:12 left in the first period, then Stenlund converted a turnover in the neutral zone into a goal for a 2-1 lead 7:35 into the second. Montour tied it at 2-2 with 1:06 left in the period.

