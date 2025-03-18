Dylan Strome and the Capitals surge past the Red Wings 4-1

Tom Wilson notched his first 30-goal season and Dylan Strome had a goal and an assist and the Washington Capitals beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Red Wings Capitals Hockey Washington Capitals left wing Anthony Beauvillier (72) shoots the puck against Detroit Red Wings defenseman Erik Gustafsson (56) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Red Wings Capitals Hockey Washington Capitals center Dylan Strome (17) celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson (43) and defenseman Rasmus Sandin (38) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Red Wings Capitals Hockey Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Red Wings Capitals Hockey Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) celebrates his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Red Wings Capitals Hockey Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) celebrates his goal with teammates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dylan Strome had a goal and an assist and the Washington Capitals beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Tom Wilson and Connor McMichael also scored for Washington, winners of seven of the last eight.

Dylan Larkin scored the lone goal for the Red Wings, who have lost eight of their last 10 and remain two points out of a playoff spot.

Logan Thompson made 22 saves to win his fifth straight start and advance to 30-4-5 on the season. He is two wins away from tying Jose Theodore’s franchise record for the most wins in his first season with the team.

Petr Mrazek, who made his fourth straight start in goal, stopped 22 of 26 to fall to 12-21-2.

Alex Ovechkin did not score and remains eight goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goals record, though he picked up an assist.

Takeaways

Red Wings: Larkin scored his 28th goal of the season to reach the 60-point mark for the fourth consecutive year and the sixth time in his career.

Capitals: Aliaksei Protas continues to be a breakout star for the Capitals, picking up two assists to hit the 60-point mark for the first time in his career. His 46 points at 5-on-5 are the sixth-most in the NHL, and all but five of his points this season have come eat even strength.

Key moment

Washington leads the league in third-period goals this season with 95.

Key stat

Wilson hit the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career and has points in seven of his last eight games. He’s the fourth player in NHL history to play at least 750 games before recording his first 30-goal season.

Up next

The Capitals host Philadelphia on Thursday night, while the Red Wings continue their playoff chase Saturday at Vegas.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.