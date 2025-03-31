Capitals sign top prospect Ryan Leonard to entry-level contract

The Washington Capitals signed top prospect Ryan Leonard to his entry-level contract on Monday, and he could make his NHL debut as soon as Tuesday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals signed top prospect Ryan Leonard to his entry-level contract on Monday, and he could make his NHL debut as soon as Tuesday at the Boston Bruins.

Leonard joins the team fresh off he and Boston College getting knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by Denver on Sunday in the quarterfinal round.

He signed a three-year contract worth $2.85 million that carries an annual salary cap hit of $950,000 through the 2026-27 season.

Leonard was the eighth pick in the 2023 draft and quickly became one of hockey’s most anticipated young players.

Leonard, who turned 20 in January, helped the U.S. win back-to-back world junior championships and reached the Frozen Four national championship last year, also losing to Denver.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.