Capitals sign defenseman Dylan McIlrath to a 2-year, $1.6 million contract

Washington Capitals defenseman Dylan McIlrath (52) in action during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Washington. The Capitals won 6-3. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Washington Capitals defenseman Dylan McIlrath (52) in action during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Washington. The Capitals won 6-3. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals signed defenseman Dylan McIlrath to a two-year, $1.6 million contract Thursday.

The 32-year-old McIlrath has two assists in 11 games this season. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

McIlrath captained Washington affiliate Hershey’s 2023 and 2024 Calder Cup championship teams in the American Hockey League. The 6-foot-6 defender has three goals and six assists in 86 career NHL regular-season games with Washington, Florida, the New York Rangers and Detroit.

